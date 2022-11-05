Crash in Felton Leaves 2 Dead

Two people are dead after a crash on Route 13 south of Reeves Crossing Road in Felton just after 10 last night. Delaware State Police say a Malibu driven by a 25 year old women from Camden was northbound in the left southbound lane and collided head on with a Scion driven by a 17 year old male from Harrington. Both vehicles rotated and came to a stop in the left and right turn lanes. Both drivers were properly restrained and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact State Police Sergeant Wheatley at 302-698-8518 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-TIP-3333.