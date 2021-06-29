Crash In Hartly Claims Life Of Milford Woman

A Milford woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck in Hartly.

According to Delaware State Police, a southbound car on Hartly Road north of Halltown Road crossed the roadway and struck a utility guidewire and a tree. The driver was 58 years old and died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The accident and investigation shut down the roadway for about three hours early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-697-4454, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.