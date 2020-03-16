Crash injures driver in Rehoboth

A serious crash has left a person injured after a car drove into a marsh in Rehoboth.





According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, as first responders were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Coastal Highway near the old Coast Guard Station.

Two cars were involved in the crash, one of which was on its side in the marsh off the roadway as crews arrived on scene.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle that drove into the marsh, according to fire officials. Crews rescued the driver who was transported to Beebe Medical Center.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

Sussex EMS, Delaware State Police, and Rehoboth Beach Fire Company Fire Police assisted.