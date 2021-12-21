Crash Investigation Leads To Selbyville Man’s Arrest In Dewey Beach

James Feger

A Selbyville man is facing a lengthy list of charges after being pulled over in Dewey Beach while driving an SUV with heavy front end damage.

Dewey Beach police said the driver was also passing vehicles on the shoulder. An investigation determined that the vehicle had been involved in a personal injury accident a few blocks north.

31-year-old James Feger was taken into custody. According to police, a search turned up several tablets of various types and 13 bags of heroin.

Police also discovered that Feger was wanted in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. When told of this, police say Feger became combative and resisted arrest, causing minor injuries to at least one officer.

Officers from Rehoboth Beach Police and Delaware State Police responded, and a Taser was deployed.

Dewey Beach police released this list of charges against James Feger:

Charges

Possess/consume prescription drug without a prescription: Released on Own Recognizance

Possess/consume a controlled or counterfeit substance: Released on Own Recognizance

Possess/consume a controlled or counterfeit substance: Released on Own Recognizance

Possess/consume a controlled or counterfeit substance: Released on Own Recognizance

Possess/consume a controlled or counterfeit substance: Released on Own Recognizance

Possession of drug paraphernalia: Released on Own Recognizance

Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in personal injury: Released on Own Recognizance

Driving while suspended or revoked: Released on Own Recognizance

Failure to report a collision resulting in injury: Released on Own Recognizance

Failure to have insurance identification: Released on Own Recognizance

Failure to stop at a red light: Released on Own Recognizance

Inattentive driving: Released on Own Recognizance

Removing or attempting to remove a firearm from the possession of a law-enforcement officer:

Released Unsecured Bond

Resisting arrest with force or violence: Released Unsecured Bond

Escape: Released Unsecured Bond

Offensive touching of a Law Enforcement Officer: Released Unsecured Bond

Offensive touching of a Law Enforcement Officer: Released Unsecured Bond

Criminal mischief: Released Unsecured Bond

Criminal mischief: Released Unsecured Bond

Out of state fugitive: Released Unsecured Bond

