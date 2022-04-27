Crash Involving Car, Truck Claims One Life

A crash on Route 13 in the Harrington area involving a truck tractor pulling a trailer and a car Wednesday morning claimed the life of a passenger in the car, an 18-year-old Millsboro woman.

According to Delaware State Police, the truck was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on Route 13 northbound Wednesday morning, waiting to turn left at Tower Hill Road. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded into the path of a southbound Volkswagen Jetta, which struck the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.

The passenger who died was seated in the front passenger seat of the car. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released. An 18-year-old Dover man who was driving the car was flown to a hospital for treatment. The truck was driven by a 65-year-old Townsend man, who was not injured.

The accident and investigation closed the roadway southbound for about four hours.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatal crash.

Delaware State police say anyone who witnessed the incident or may have surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact Sgt. John Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.