Crash Involving Two Vehicles and a Deer This Morning in Georgetown Leaves One Hospitalized
The Talk of Delmarva has learned that deer ran into the path of two vehicles this morning in Georgetown leaving one person hospitalized. According to Delaware State Police, a gray Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 28-year-old man from Millsboro, was heading northeast on Shingle Point Road north of Briarwood Road. A silver Honda Civic, driven by a 52-year-old man from Milford, was going southwest on Shingle Point Road. As the vehicles were approaching each other, a deer ran out into the path of the Tacoma and then into the path of the Civic. The 52-year-old was transported to an area hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The roadway remained open with passing traffic during the crash investigation.