Crash Kills Motorcyclist In Wicomico Co.

A man is dead following a motorcycle wreck on Siloam Road in Wicomico County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 32-year-old man lost control of the motorcycle Saturday afternoon. The man struck a pole as he was thrown from the motorcycle.

Investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the accident.

A portion of Siloam Road near Fruitland was closed for about three hours due to the accident and investigation.