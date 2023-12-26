Crash Leads to Arrest for DUI & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man on a moped was arrested after a crash in the area of Gravel Hill and Webb Roads near Milton Friday night around 7. Delaware State Police say a Georgetown Police officer detained 33 year old Michael Lewis when he tried to leave the scene of the crash. A trooper observed signs of impairment and Lewis refused to provide identification. A search was conducted and police found a loaded firearm in Lewis’s backpack as well as a bottle of brandy and his identification.

Lewis was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below.

Possession of a Firearm Previously Convicted of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Revoked

Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Careless Driving

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,503 secured bond.