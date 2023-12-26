Crash Leads to Arrest for DUI & Weapons Offenses

December 26, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man on a moped was arrested after a crash in the area of Gravel Hill and Webb Roads near Milton Friday night around 7. Delaware State Police say a Georgetown Police officer detained 33 year old Michael Lewis when he tried to leave the scene of the crash. A trooper observed signs of impairment and Lewis refused to provide identification. A search was conducted and police found a loaded firearm in Lewis’s backpack as well as a bottle of brandy and his identification.

Lewis was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below.

  • Possession of a Firearm Previously Convicted of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence
  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Driving While Revoked
  • Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Careless Driving

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,503 secured bond.

