Crash Leads to Arrest for DUI & Weapons Offenses
December 26, 2023/
A Bridgeville man on a moped was arrested after a crash in the area of Gravel Hill and Webb Roads near Milton Friday night around 7. Delaware State Police say a Georgetown Police officer detained 33 year old Michael Lewis when he tried to leave the scene of the crash. A trooper observed signs of impairment and Lewis refused to provide identification. A search was conducted and police found a loaded firearm in Lewis’s backpack as well as a bottle of brandy and his identification.
Lewis was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below.
- Possession of a Firearm Previously Convicted of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Driving While Revoked
- Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Careless Driving
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,503 secured bond.