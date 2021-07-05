Crash Leads To Driver’s Arrest For DUI, Drugs – Weapons Charges

A crash investigation has led to a Bridgeville man’s arrest for DUI and drugs-and-weapons charges.

Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a reported crash in the 13,000-block of Deer Forest Road early Saturday, and found a car in a ditch. Police said the troopers saw a black handgun on the driver’s side floorboard as the driver got out of the car, and the smell of marijuana and alcohol led to an investigation.

25-year-old Robin Caceres of Bridgeville was taken into custody without incident. According to State Police, a 9-millimeter Ruger handgun and nearly 61-grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Caceres was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, DUI, possession of a firearm while under the influence, criminal mischief and a traffic offense. He was being held at SCI on secured bond.