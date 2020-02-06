Crash leads to DUI charges for Salisbury man

A Salisbury man was arrested on DUI charges after police say he crashed his car and fled the scene.

According to Maryland State Police, the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m., Sunday as troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to the area of Nanticoke Road and Willow Creek Drive, for reports of a vehicle in the ditch.

While troopers were enroute they were advised the driver and passenger had fled the scene. As they arrived, troopers found a gray Honda Accord that had struck a light pole and sustained heavy front end damage.

During the course of the investigation, troopers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Bre’ayn Claudie Neal, of Salisbury, Maryland.

Troopers were able to make contact with Neal at his residence. While speaking with him, troopers noticed many signs of impairment.

Neal was taken into custody and field sobriety tests were completed at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, which police say Neal performed poorly on.

Neal was charged with driving under the influence along with other criminal charges.