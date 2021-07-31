Crash Leaves Delmar Motorcycle Rider Dead

A Delmar, Maryland man is dead after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Route 50 and Hall Road near Whaleyville. Maryland State Police continue to investigate but say a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 25 year old Whaleyville man was crossing over westbound Route 50 and pulled into the path of a motorcycle operated by 27 year old Jason Eanes of Delmar. Eanes was ejected and thrown into the center median. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. Police say charges are pending.