Crash Leaves Magnolia Man Dead Saturday Afternoon

A Magnolia man is dead after a crash on Clapham Road Saturday just after 5pm. Delaware State Police say an Escort was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Sophers Row south of Magnolia when the 63 year old driver crossed the center line. A Mazda traveling in the opposite direction swerved to avoid the crash, but was struck on its left side.

The Escort rolled onto its side and struck a large cluster of trees – the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda – a 16 year old girl from Milford – was not injured and an 11 year old passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.