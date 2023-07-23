Crash Near Bethel Leaves a Seaford Man Dead

A Seaford man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning near Bethel. Delaware State Police say the 27 year old driver was approaching an S-curve on Shell Bridge Road at a high rate of speed and lost control in the curve just after 2am. His Fiesta left the roadway, hit an embankment and went airborne then rolled several times before coming to a stop against the guardrail. The driver was ejected – he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

If you have information on the crash – contact Cpl Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.