Crash Near Bishopville Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Injured

The Worcester County Sheriff’s office is investigating a single vehicle crash on Selby Road in Bishopville. Deputies were called around 10:30 Friday night. Deputies located a vehicle that went off the roadway in bad weather and struck a tree. Deputies say the vehicle sustained extensive damage. The driver, Liam Strum was taken to Tidal Health for treatment. A passenger, Nicholas Schewe, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. The investigation into this crash is continuing.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact DFC Kenneth Reed at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.