Crash Near Blades Leaves Pedestrian Dead

A Laurel man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle just after 9 Sunday night in the area of Route 13 and Ockles Road. Delaware State Police say the 88 year old driver of a Caravan was stopped on the shoulder of Route 13 and was standing in the southbound right lane of travel when he was struck by a Lincoln Town Car. Police say the Laurel man was not wearing reflective gear or carrying a flashlight – he was thrown onto the roadway and came to rest on the edge of the grass median. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln – a 68 year old Delmar man was not injured.

Police ask anyone with information to call Cpl Albert at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.