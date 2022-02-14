Crash Near Blades Leaves Pick-up Truck Driver Dead

A pick-up truck crash on Seaford Road near Easter Lane has claimed the life of an 18-year-old Delmar man.

According to Delaware State Police, the driver of the southbound vehicle left the roadway on a slight right-hand curve, crashed into a wooden fence, sideswiped a large tree, then started to overturn before it struck a parked pick-up truck in a driveway. The vehicle then struck another tree and landed on its roof.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle, and State Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at a local hospital.

The crash and investigation closed a portion of Seaford Road for about three-and-a-half hours Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop Seven Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.