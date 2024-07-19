Crash Near Bridgeville Wednesday Morning Leaves Salisbury Man Dead

A two vehicle crash just before 1am Wednesday on Route 13 in the area of Newton Road north of Bridgeville has left a Salisbury man dead. Delaware State Police say a Durango was in a northbound lane on Route 13 and a Santa Fe was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane. Both vehicles attempted to avoid a crash – both moving into the right northbound lane – and collided. Police say the Santa Fe overturned and ended up between the shoulder and the right northbound lane. The driver of the Santa Fe, 22 year old Djifenson Dorilus, of Salisbury was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries – he died from those injuries on Thursday. The driver of the Durango, a 46 year old Millsboro man was also taken to an area hospital with a serious injury.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal Argo at (302) 703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.