Crash Near Felton Leaves 1 Dead

A single vehicle crash just before 7am Monday on Firetower Road near Felton has left one man dead. Delaware State Police say a 55 year old Felton man was eastbound on Firetower Road when his Jeep Cherokee went off the edge of the road and into a ditch and then collided with a large tree. The driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on the crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or Cpl William Booth at 302-697-4454.