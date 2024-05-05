Crash Near Greenwood Leaves Felton Man Dead

A crash just before 6am Sunday is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police say the 65 year old driver of a Mercury Mountaineer was northbound on Greenwood road near Tomahawk Branch Road near Greenwood when the SUV veered off the side of the road and crashed into several trees and overturned on its roof. The driver, from Felton, was not properly seat belted and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.