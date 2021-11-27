Crash Near Laurel Leaves One Dead

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a crash that left one person dead. Police were called to Sycamore and Beaver Dam Branch Roads near Laurel just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a two vehicle crash. Police say a pickup truck driven by an 18 year old man from Salisbury was westbound on Sycamore Road and slowed to make a left turn onto Beaver Dam Branch Road when a Subaru driven by a 17 year old male from Frankford also traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and collided with the turning truck. The Subaru went off the roadway and went airborne striking a utility pole and ejecting a 17 year old front seat passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.