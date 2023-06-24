Crash Near Long Neck Injures Two

Crash at Indian Mission Rd & Dania Drive near Long Neck/Image courtesy IRVFC

Two people were injured after a crash Friday afternoon on Indian Mission Road. Delaware State Police say an SUV driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman was stopped on Indian Mission Road waiting to turn left onto Dania Drive when a pickup truck driven by a 73 year old man from Georgetown failed to see the stopped SUV and struck it from behind. The SUV ended up in a nearby front yard. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was cited for inattentive driving.