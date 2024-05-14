Crash Near Marion Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Injured

A crash Monday night has left a Princess Anne man dead. Maryland State Police were called for a single vehicle crash on Crisfield-Marion Road in Marion. They saw a Dodge Challenger had left the roadway and hit a stand of trees and turned onto its side. Police believe speed may have been a factor. The driver, 19 year old Braeden Bloodsworth of Deal Island was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The passenger 20 year old Alexander Dize of Princess Anne was flown to Tidal Health in Salisbury where he was later pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.