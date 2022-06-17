Crash Near Milford Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Injured

A crash around 5:30 this/Friday morning on Wilkins Road just east of Elks Lodge Road near Milford has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a Mazda was westbound on Wilkins Road but crossed the center line and left the roadway – striking a traffic signpost and a large tree where it spun and came to a stop. The 38 year old male driver from Magnolia was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12 year old female passenger, also from Magnolia, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither was properly restrained.