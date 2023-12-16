Crash Near Milton Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash around 1:30 Friday afternoon in the Milton area. Police say a pickup truck was eastbound on Route 16 west of Gravel Hill Road when the driver, a 57 year old man from Lincoln, for unknown reasons veered off the side of the road and struck a large tree. The driver and rear passenger, a 60 year old man from Milford were taken to an area hospital. Police say the front passenger, a 47 year old man from Bridgeville was also transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.