Crash North of Ellendale Leaves Laurel Woman in Critical Condition

A Laurel woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 113 in the area of The Getaway Lounge and Liquors north of Ellendale just after 1 Sunday morning. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Honda was northbound when for reasons under investigation, a 29 year old Laurel woman walked into the roadway in front of the Honda.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this crash should contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.