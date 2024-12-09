Crash North of Selbyville Sunday Injures 2

Two people were hospitalized after a single vehicle crash north of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say just after 5pm Sunday a Toyota 4-Runner was northbound on Route 113 when it left the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a utility pole and overturned. The driver – a 20 year old man and a passenger – a 44 year old woman – both from Laurel were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing and if you have information – contact State Police or Crime Stoppers.