Crash On Hollyville Rd. Leaves Girl Dead

A 13-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a crash between a Jeep and a flatbed truck.

According to Delaware State Police, a 17-year-old Frankford girl lost control of the Jeep as she was traveling northbound on Hollyville Road approaching the intersection with Harmony Cemetery Road Monday afternoon.

The Jeep crossed into the southbound lane and started to spin, and it was struck on the passenger side. The truck then crashed into a tree.

A 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Jeep died at the scene. Her name has not been released. The 17-year-old driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The truck was driven by a Salisbury man.

A portion of Hollyville Road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours because of the crash and investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

