Update: Crash On Lewes-Georgetown Highway Leaves Teenager Dead

Update: Delaware State Police have identified the Georgetown teenager who died as a result of injuries from a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. 17-year-old Ryan Carbajal died in a local hospital following the crash on Lewes-Georgetown Highway near Hudson Road.

According to Delaware State Police, a 17–year-old male was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic westbound on Route 9 west of Hudson Road Saturday morning, and crossed into the path of an eastbound Kia Optima. The vehicles collided.

The Chevrolet came to rest in the continuous left-turn lane facing west. The Kia rotated clockwise and slid off the roadway.

The 17-year-old male, who was properly restrained, died at a hospital. The other driver, a 30-year-old Lewes man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. He also was properly restrained.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The roadway was closed for about three hours because of the crash and investigation.