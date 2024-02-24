Crash on Long Neck Road Thursday Morning Sent 3 to Area Hospitals

Image courtesy IRVFC

Three people were injured after a crash Thursday morning on Long Neck Road at the entrance to Pot Nets Bayside. Indian River emergency personnel responded to the call just after 7:30am. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a 38 year old man from Wilmington driving a Honda southbound on Long Neck Road crossed the center line in a curve and into the path of a northbound pickup truck and they collided. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the Honda was hospitalized with serious injuries – a passenger in the car – a 30 year old man from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup – a 69 year old Millsboro man was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.