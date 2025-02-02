Crash on Oak Orchard Road Saturday – 1 Injured, 1 Cited for DUI

Delaware State Police and Indian River VFC were called for a vehicle crash on Oak Orchard Road in the area on Caravel Drive just after 8:30 Saturday night. Police learned that a pickup truck was stopped on Oak Orchard Road to make a left turn onto Caravel Drive when an SUV failed to stop or drive around the truck and rear-ended the truck. The impact pushed the truck off the roadway and into a fence.

The driver of the truck, a 60 year old Millsboro man, was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury.

The driver of the SUV, a 33 year old Millsboro man was not injured, but police observed signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation. Police cited him for DUI, inattentive driving and failure to have registration.