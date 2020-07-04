Crash on Old Landing Road Near Rehoboth Leaves 1 Dead

A crash west of Rehoboth on Old Landing Road Friday, just after 6pm, left a Rehoboth Beach woman dead. Delaware State Police say a Mazda driven by an 86 year old Rehoboth woman was westbound on Old Landing Road, following behind a Lexus driven by a 17 year old man from Camden, DE. A vehicle in front of the Lexus slowed to turn into Fairway Village which caused the Lexus to slow. The Rehoboth woman was following too closely and struck the rear of the Lexus and then went into a tree. She was not properly restrained and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus and a passenger were not injured.