Crash on Route 1 Near Milton Leaves 2 Dead and 1 Injured

Two women are dead after a three vehicle crash on Route 1 south of Cave Neck Road just after 8:45 Saturday morning. Delaware State Police say a BMW driven by a 59 year old Rehoboth Beach woman was southbound on Coastal Highway when her car went off the right side of the highway and traveled into a drainage ditch and struck a stop sign outside the Red Mill Inn.

The BMW re-entered the southbound lanes and then crossed the median strip and into the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway where it collided with an Equinox, driven by a 65 year old woman from Lewes and a Jeep driven by a 52 year old woman from Milton.

The drivers of the BMW and the Equinox were taken to an area hospital – each died a short time later.

The driver of the Jeep was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing.