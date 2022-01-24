Update: Driver Charged Following Crash On Route 113 In Ellendale Involving Stolen Vehicle

(story update)

A Dover man is charged with crashing a stolen pickup truck into the back of a work van on Route 113 near Route 16 in Ellendale.

Delaware State Police said the pickup truck was reported stolen in Dover Sunday morning, and troopers initiated a traffic stop north of Milford, but the driver kept going. The suspect also swerved to avoid stop-sticks that were placed in the roadway in Ellendale, but smashed into the back of the work van. The driver of the work van had pulled over to the shoulder to allow police to pass.

29-year-old Demetrius Wright of Dover was arrested after fleeing through a passenger door of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and medically cleared. A passenger in the work van was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

State police said Wright was also driving under the influence of drugs.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Demetrius Wright:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Driving While Suspended

Reckless Driving

Aggressive Driving

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

(Two Counts) Speeding in Excess of Posted Limit

Failure to Stop at Red Light

Speeding in Excess of 50mph on 2 Lane Road

(Two Counts) Speeding in Excess of 55mph on Divided Roadway

Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane

Wright was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,470.00 secured bond.

(original story)

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Ellendale in which a pick-up truck rear-ended a work van at a high rate of speed.

The crash occurred on Route 113 north of Beach Highway Sunday morning. Members of the Ellendale Fire Company, Carlisle Fire company and Sussex County EMS responded.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and two others were assessed at the scene.

According to initial reports, the truck driver was fleeing from police.

The incident is under investigation.