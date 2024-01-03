Crash on Route 24 East of Millsboro Leaves Lewes Man Dead

A crash that shut down Route 24 east of Millsboro around 4 Tuesday afternoon has left one man dead and two others injured. Delaware State Police say that for unknown reasons an eastbound Cadillac driven by a 20 year old man from Lewes crossed the center line and sideswiped a GMC SUV and then collided head on with a Dodge pickup truck that was behind the SUV. The driver of the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital where he died. The drivers of the other vehicles – a 29 year old woman from Millsboro and a 24 year old man from Millsboro both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues – if you witnessed this crash – contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.