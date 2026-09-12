Crash on Route 404/Seashore Highway Friday Leaves 2 Dead

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred just after 12:30 Friday afternoon on Route 404/Seashore Highway in the area of Nelson Drive east of Bridgeville. Officials say for reasons still under investigation a Camry crossed the center line on Route 404/Seashore Highway into the path of a dump truck. They collided head-on and the dump truck caught fire. A third vehicle – a Peterbilt and loaded car trailer was able to avoid the crash, but went into a ditch.

The driver of the Camry – a 19 year old man from Millsboro was pronounced dead at the scene – a passenger – a 23 year old woman from Honduras was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The driver of the dump truck – a 58 year old Ridgely, Maryland man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Police say Route 404 closed for over 5 hours between Oak Road & Chaplains Chapel Road.