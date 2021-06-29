UPDATED: Crash Victim Identified after Route 9 Crash East of Laurel Leaves 1 Dead

UPDATED – 6/29 4pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal collision on Route 9 and Kaye Road, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, as Edgar Martinez-Miranda, 29, of Laurel, DE.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Cpl/1 Ryan Albert by calling 302-703-3266.

===========================================================================

A crash east of Laurel Saturday evening has left one man dead. The investigation continues, but Delaware State Police say a 29 year old man was driving a Corolla on Kaye Road at a high rate of speed just after 7pm and failed to stop for a posted stop sign at Route 9 where he collided with a pickup truck – causing the truck to rotate and overturn – stopping upright on its tires. Police say the 27 year old Laurel man driving the truck was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Corolla was not properly restrained and pronounced dead at the scene.