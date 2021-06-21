UPDATED 6/21/21: DSP Identify Victim of Crash on Rt 14 Near Houston

UPDATED 6/21/21 6pm – Delaware State Police have identified the man who died in a fatal crash on Route 14 / Milford Harrington Highway on Saturday as 19 year old Elijah Brown, of Harrington. This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact Cpl/3 W. Booth by calling 302-697-4454.

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on Route 14 near Houston. Delaware State Police say a Camry, driven by a 17 year old female from Greenwood was westbound and tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and pulled into the path of a tractor trailer in the eastbound lane. The driver of the Camry tried to move into the eastbound shoulder, but couldn’t avoid the collision. The tractor trailer overturned onto its side and ended up in the middle of the roadway – the Camry continued off the road and stopped in a private yard. The driver of the Camry was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries – a front seat passenger – a 19 year old man from Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 31 year old man from Georgetown was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is continuing.