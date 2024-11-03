Crash Saturday Leaves a Dagsboro Man Dead

A Dagsboro man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck Saturday evening on Route 113 in the area of Cricket Street. Delaware State Police say an E-Bike ridden by a 79 year old man was southbound on Route 113 when he attempted to cross the highway and moved into the path of a pickup truck and was struck. Police say the Dagsboro man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 46 year old Frankford man, was not injured.

The investigation is continuing – if you have information on this crash, contact Master Cpl Albert at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.