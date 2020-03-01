Crash South of Georgetown Leaves 1 Dead

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Saturday night just after 9pm in the southbound lanes of Route 113 south of Georgetown in the area of Arrow Safety Road. Police say a 75 year old man from Millsboro in a Chevy was southbound with a Hyundai just behind him in the other southbound lane. A 21 year old male pedestrian walked into the path of the Chevy and was struck. He ended up in the left lane and was struck by the Hyundai. The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk and had no light. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were properly restrained and nether was injured or impaired.