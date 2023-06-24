Crash West of Greenwood Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

Route 404 west of Woodenhawk Road west of Greenwood / Image courtesy DSP

A crash involving three vehicles west of Greenwood has left on man dead and 2 people injured Friday night. Delaware State Police say just before midnight, a Jeep Wrangler was westbound on Route 404 west of Woodenhawk Road when the driver for unknown reasons crossed the center line. The driver of the Jeep, a 49 year old woman from Easton, sideswiped an eastbound pickup truck and then collided with an Avenger that was following the pickup. The Jeep overturned – the Avenger spun on the road. The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither the driver or passenger in the pickup were injured, but their 20 year old son driving the Avenger died at an area hospital – his 19 year old female passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. The four people in the pickup and Avenger are from Pennsylvania.

The investigation is continuing – anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Sgt Burns at 302-703-3269 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.