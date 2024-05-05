Crash West of Laurel Leaves One Dead & One Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash west of Laurel Saturday evening just before 8 on Sharptown Road. Police say a Trailblazer driven by a 27 year old man from Bloxom, VA was traveling at a high rate of speed when his SUV went of the side of the road and struck a ditch causing the SUV to overturn and crash into a utility pole A passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact State Police at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.