Crash West of Millsboro Sends 1 to Hospital

A crash just after 5:30 Thursday afternoon west of Millsboro sent one person to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Honda CRV was stopped eastbound at the stop sign at Careys Camp Road and Millsboro Highway and pulled into the intersection in front of a Nissan Sentra that was southbound on Millsboro Highway. The driver of the Nissan, a 59 year old Delmar, Maryland woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 30 year old Millsboro woman, and a 1 year old child were not injured.

The driver of the Honda was cited for failure to remain stopped at a stop sign.