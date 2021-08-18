Crash West Of Seaford Leaves 80-Year-Old Man Dead

An 80-year-old Seaford man has died in a single-vehicle crash in the area of Woodpecker Road and Woodland Ferry Road.

According to Delaware State Police, the pick-up truck that Norman Miller was driving started to hydroplane on standing water Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle slid across a private driveway and a grassy area before it struck a tree on the right side.

Miller died at the scene of the wreck.

The crash closed a portion of Woodpecker Road for about four hours. State Police said DelDOT placed ‘water on road’ signs in the area about two hours before the crash. Also, police say Miller was not buckled up in the pick-up truck.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.