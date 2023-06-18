UPDATED: Crash with Ejection near Ellendale Leaves 2 Dead

UPDATED – 06-18-23 9:25am – Two people are dead after a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 113 and Fleatown Road south of Lincoln just after 10:30 Saturday night. Delaware State Police say the driver of a Ford Ranger, a 30 year old man from Milford, was speeding and lost control veering off the roadway and striking a highway sign. The driver moved back on the roadway but over-steered and ended up in the median and overturned several times – both occupants were ejected. Neither wore a seat belt. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he died. The passenger – a 29 year old man from Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing – if you have any information – contact State Police or Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL STORY – 06/17/23: Delaware State troopers are investigating a crash Saturday night that left two people with life-threatening injuries after they were apparently ejected.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Dupont Highway at Fleatown Road, between Ellendale and Lincoln. Arriving first responders reported a single-vehicle crash with what looked like two occupants who were ejected with critical injuries.