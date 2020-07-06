Crashes Claim Lives in Kent Co., Wicomico Co.

It was a deadly weekend on area roadways.

Several lives were lost in traffic collisions, including that of a 24-year-old Frederica woman whose vehicle left Route One southbound near Dover Air Force Base and struck a light pole early on 4th of July. The vehicle overturned and State Police say Jasmyn Brummell died at the scene.

A crash in Mardela Springs late Saturday night claimed the life of an 18-year-old man, and injured several other people. The wreck occurred on Riverton Road and remains under investigation, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The victim who died was identified as the driver, Nicholas James Hicks of Mardela Springs. The Sheriff’s Office says its investigation indicates that none of the occupants wore seat belts and that speed may have been a factor.

Friday, three accidents in Sussex County resulted in a total of four deaths.