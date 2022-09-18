Crew Member Medevaced from Cruise Ship in Chesapeake Bay

Maryland State Police Aviation responded to a medical emergency on Royal Caribbean’s ‘Enchantment of the Seas’ – a cruise ship that was in the Chesapeake Bay near Kent Island Friday night. A trooper/rescue technician from Trooper 6 examined the patient, who is a crew member, on the deck of the ship, then the patient was lifted to the helicopter and medevaced to University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. No further information has been provided.