UPDATED: Criminal Investigation Continues in Dover by DSP

UPDATED – 10/11/21 2:30pm – The Delaware State Police are releasing the name of the individual that was shot and killed Sunday October 10, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road as 22-year-old Brenden Harmon of Felton.

There is currently no suspect information available.

The two other males ages 25 and 19 remain in an area hospital and are in stable condition. The 25-year-old female victim is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

UPDATED – 11:30am – A homicide investigation is underway in Dover. Delaware State Police were called to Nathaniel Mitchell Road just after 1 Sunday morning for a shooting. When Police arrived they found three men and two women all suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus where a 22 year old male was pronounced dead. The two other males are in stable condition. A 19 year old female was treated and released and a 25 year old female is in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.

Police say the victims were at a party – standing in front of the home when a vehicle with an unknown number of people approached and numerous rounds were fired at the party-goers. The suspects left the scene – and police have no suspect information available. Anyone with information – call State Police (Sergeant Yeich – 302-741-2703) or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333

Delaware State Police remain on the scene on Nathaniel Mitchell Road in Dover where a criminal investigation has been underway since late last night or early this morning. While Delaware State Police say there is an increased police presence in the area, there is no threat to the safety of the community. No further information has been released.