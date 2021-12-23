Criminal Investigation In Bridgeville

Delaware State Police have been conducting a criminal investigation in the 11,000-block of Abby’s Way in Bridgeville.

Abby’s Way has been closed in the area of Oak Road. There has also been an increased police presence in the area since Wednesday night. DelDOT reports that Oak Road is closed between Route 404 and Rifle Range Road.

Delaware State Police said the investigation was in its early stages and that there was no threat to the safety of the community.

WGMD News will have more information as soon as more details are available.