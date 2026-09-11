Crisfield Garage Fire Friday Injures One

One person was injured in a garage fire Friday morning in Crisfield. Firefighters from Crisfield Fire Department were called for a garage fire just after 9am on Byrdtown Road.

Crews arriving at the scene found fire in a single story brick and wood-framed detached garage.

State Fire Marshal investigators say the cause was accidental – due to a welding operation inside the garage. Officials say an adult male was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment of a burn injury.

Damage is estimated at $140,000.