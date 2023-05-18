Crisfield Man Arrested for Possessing and Distributing Child Pornography

Troopers in Somerset County arrested a Crisfield man this morning after an investigation led to evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography. On May 17, 2022, troopers served a search warrant at the home of 25-year-old Daniel Alexander Elliot. A preliminary forensic review of his cellphone revealed numerous images of child pornography which were being distributed via social media. Elliott is charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography and nine counts of distribution of child porn. Officers transported him to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack, where he is being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner. The case remains under investigation.